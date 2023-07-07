While Dean McDermott took to Instagram in mid-June to announce his divorce from Tori Spelling, she’s letting her clothing do the talking. On June 21, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — with bags in hand — was seen arriving at a pal’s Pasadena, Calif., home wearing a sweatshirt that read, “What the Actual F–k Is Going On.”

Tori, 50, “packed a few things, loaded up the kids [Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6] and is staying with a friend,” a source tells In Touch. “She moved out. She says it’s only temporary, though, that she just needed to get away from Dean.”

BDG/Shutterstock

But Dean, 56, wasn’t kidding when he shared the news that he has ended their marriage, says the source. Despite deleting the divorce announcement almost immediately after posting it, “Dean still wants out. He was seen loading boxes into a storage unit soon after. They both aren’t wearing their wedding rings anymore.”