Tori’s take. Tori Roloff slammed the family drama that is currently playing out on season 24 of Little People, Big World.

After the Tuesday, November 28, episode aired, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories to share her favorite segment, which featured a fun gathering with family friends.

“This is the content I’m here for and what LPBW should be about,” she wrote alongside a photo of her husband, Zach Roloff, and their eldest son, Jackson, sharing a special moment at a bonfire.

While the TV personality didn’t reveal the exact plot point she has a problem with, she was likely referring to the show’s focus on the family dispute between her, Zach, 32, Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler.

The drama began when Matt, 61, declined Zach’s offer to buy Roloff Farms during season 22. As their tense negotiations played out on screen, Caryn, 55, revealed she didn’t understand why Zach and Tori “were so mad” over the failed transaction and claimed she felt they created a hostile environment.

During the season 23 premiere in May 2022, Zach and Tori revealed they were estranged from Matt and his girlfriend after the family property was put on the market.

Despite their strained relationship, Caryn said she hoped for “something to come up” so that she and Matt could talk out their problems with Zach and Tori. “​​I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us,” she said during a confessional. “This whole thing has been very painful. Still painful. I miss the kids every day. I just… I don’t have the tools to fix it.”

The feud continued to be documented in season 24, with Zach and Tori stating they believe that Caryn had a say in not accepting their offer on the farm during the November 8 episode. “[Matt and Caryn] still think they have done nothing wrong,” Zach explained. “My dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, ‘You got into family business here.’ Family is always going to be different than when somebody rubs you the wrong way.”

TLC

However, Tori admitted that it’s probably for the best that she and Zach did not take over the farm. “In the end, everything worked better. I don’t know that Matt and Zach would’ve worked well on the farm anyway and we’re happy where we are now,” she said during a November episode.

Five months after Matt put 16 acres of Roloff Farms on the market in June, Matt had a change of heart and revealed his plans to convert the family’s longtime house into a rental property in October.