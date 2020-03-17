Sad! Tom Brady announced he is officially leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years. The NFL team’s longtime star quarterback revealed the news in an emotional post on Tuesday, March 17.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization,” the 42-year-old, who was first drafted to the iconic football team in 2000, wrote via Instagram. “I want to say thank you for the last 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values.”

“I am grateful for all that you have taught me — I have learned from everyone you all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player could ever hope for,” he sweetly continued. “Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you.”

As the six-time Super Bowl champion praised his New England Patriot teammates for “everything that we have achieved” and “the memories we’ve created together,” Tom couldn’t help but give a shout-out to the community for their undying dedication.

“I wanted to say thank you to all the incredible fans in Patriots supporters. [Massachusetts] has been my home for 20 years … it has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England,” he gushed. “The support has been overwhelming, I wish every player could experience it.”

The Tom vs Time star also credited his New England fans for adoring his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their blended brood of kids Jack, 12, Ben, 10, and Vivian, 7. “My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own,” he went on. “I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you’ll ever know.”

Following the lengthy announcement, Tom concluded his post by sharing some optimism. “You opened your heart to me and I opened my heart to you,” he wrote. “And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared — a lifetime full of memories.”

