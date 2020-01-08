Three months after Tom Bradby interviewed Prince Harry about his bond with his older brother, Prince William, the journalist got candid about their tense relationship. “Brilliant documentary in terms of new stuff, but the main takeaway the papers took, of course, was this rift with Prince William, which is clearly real, and it’s clearly ongoing,” Piers Morgan began telling the 52-year-old on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, January 8. “There is clearly a problem there. Where does that play out do you think in the next year?”

“I hope — there are lots of people who would love there to be I think — including the brothers themselves — love them to be closer again,” Tom revealed following his ITV documentary with Harry, 35, and his wife, Duchess Meghan (née Markle). “With any luck, that will happen. As families, we all know that stuff happens, things are said.”

Piers, 54, also pointed out that it can’t be easy to not get along with your sibling when you’re constantly being watched in the public eye. “Also, a family dispute within a family firm,” the former political editor added. “You’re working in a big family firm. Everyone has their wishes and desires and ambitions. They all have to be balanced up, and it’s very hard.”

ITV

Previously, there had been rumors swirling around that William, 37, and Harry were not on the same page, and the redheaded royal finally set the record straight in October. “Part of this role and part of this job, this family being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens,” Harry told Tom during the documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know, he will always be there for me.”

Harry even continued to acknowledge how their so-called feud escalated in the first place. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy, but you know, I love him dearly, and the majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as you know, as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan, 38, took some time off in Canada during the holidays to reset, and it seemed like it was in their best interest. Prince William was “secretly relieved” his brother couldn’t attend Christmas, a source told In Touch exclusively. “William’s grown tired of Harry feeling sorry for himself.”

ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hopefully, the siblings will work out their issues. Royals, they’re just like us! Right?