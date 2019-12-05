Sibling rivalry still going strong? Prince William is “secretly relieved” his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Duchess Meghan (née Markle), will not be coming to Christmas this year, a source told In Touch exclusively. “William’s grown tired of Harry feeling sorry for himself,” the insider added. However, the 37-year-old’s wife, Duchess Kate (née Middleton), “wants to back out of Christmas with the royals, too,” the source continued. Apparently, the 37-year-old brunette beauty isn’t too happy Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, “get to do their own thing.”

On November 13, the redheaded royal announced he wouldn’t be spending time with his family on December 25. Instead, Harry and the California native — who share their 6-month-old son, Archie — will be with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extending family time toward the end of this month,” a statement from the palace revealed at the time. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highness will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland. This decision is in live with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

But behind closed doors, the 93-year-old doesn’t seem happy her grandson is missing the holiday festivities. “She’s actually devastated that Harry’s snubbing Sandringham,” another source exclusively told In Touch. “She’s even been in tears over it.”

Meanwhile, Kate — who shares Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 18 months, with William — is “keeping herself out of the situation,” a third source told In Touch. “Kate has enough on her plate looking after three kids and fulfilling royal duties. She barely has a moment to herself and tries to avoid drama and conflict at all costs.”

It’s been a rough time for Harry and Meghan as they have been the center of attention in England. There were rumors going around for a while that Harry and William were not getting along, and in October, Harry finally set the record straight. “Part of this role and part of this job, this family being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens,” he said in an ITV documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know, he will always be there for me.”

The dad of one continued to explain why there might be some tension between him and his sibling. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy, but you know, I love him dearly, and the majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as you know, as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days,” he admitted.

Well, hopefully some time apart might make things better in the end.