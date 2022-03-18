Shutterstock (2)

Fire burning on the dance floor! Former host of Dancing With The Stars Tom Bergeron activated his Twitter fingers after news broke that there will be yet another shakeup in the crew.

Executive producer Andrew Llinares stepped away from the celebrity dance competition after five seasons. A fan retweeted the news on March 17 and asked Bergeron what he thought of the shocking decision. It seems like the 66-year-old still has bad blood toward Llinares because his response was rather shady. “Karma’s a bitch,” he replied.

When Llinares joined DWTS, he made major changes to the show to grab the attention of younger viewers. The former executive producer decided to replace Bergeron as host— as well as cohost Erin Andrews—and put supermodel Tyra Banks in his position. Fans were shocked by the news in October 2020 and were sad to see their beloved DWTS host waltz away from the show after 28 seasons.

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host discussed his firing from the hit ABC show during a September 2021 episode of Bob Saget’s Here For You podcast. “The show that I left was not the show that I loved,” Bergeron said. “At the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew.”

The Masked Singer alum also revealed that he was “budding heads” with the show’s producers. According to Bergeron, he was not in favor of casting anyone that was affiliated with a political party, especially since a US Presidential Election was arriving around the same time as season 28 was set to air. The television host wanted to make DWTS an oasis for viewers and not mix politics with entertainment.

Once former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was cast to season 28 of the show, Bergeron released a statement weighing in on his thoughts. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call.”

On a lighter note, Bergeron knew his time was up and the curtains closed on season 28, so he took the wardrobe he loved most and left arm-in-arm with former cohost Andrews.

There has been no confirmation of season 31 of Dancing With The Stars but if they keep the same schedule, fans can expect to watch the next season in the fall.