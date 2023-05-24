Tina Turner was known by the world as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” and left behind an impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to find out how the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” artist made money, how much money she had and more.

What Was Tina Turner’s Net Worth?

Tina had a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Tina Turner Make Money?

Initially born to a humble, share-cropping family in the South, Tina’s music career spanned over six decades. Her powerful voice and timeless beauty made her an icon and was considered a musical legend for her contributions to the rock, R&B, soul and pop genres.

Her recognizable hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “A Fool in Love” and more, earned her eight Grammy wins. Apart from her music career, the “We Don’t Need Another Hero” songstress also appeared on screen as an actress in films such as Tommy and What’s Love Got to Do with It.

In 2021, the songstress sold her likeness, music and image rights to BMG for a sum of $50 million.

Was Tina Turner Married?

Tina married Ike Turner in 1962. After her tumultuous relationship and split from the musician in 1978, she married music executive, Erwin Bach, in 2013.

Does Tina Turner Have Kids?

Tina welcomed her first child, Craig, in 1958, with Raymond Hill, a saxophonist who played for the band Kings of Rhythm.

After marrying Ike, the pair welcomed their own son, Ronnie Turner, in 1960. She also adopted Ike’s two kids, Ike Jr. Turner and Michael Turner, whom he shared with his ex-wife Lorraine Taylor.

Tragically, Tina lost her eldest son to suicide in July 2018. Four years later, Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, announced his death on Instagram. He was 62.

How Did Tina Turner Die?

The songstress died after battling a long illness in her home in Zurich, Switzerland, at the age of 83. Her death was announced in a statement on social media on Wednesday, May 24.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement on her official Instagram page read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”