Tina Turner found love again later in life! The “Something Beautiful Remains” singer married her second spouse, Erwin Bach, in 2013. Looking back on the moment they first crossed paths in the mid-1980s, Tina said the successful German music executive practically knocked her off her feet.

“He was [16 years] younger [than me]. He was 30 years old at the time and had the prettiest face. I mean, you cannot [describe] it,” Tina recalled in a clip of HBO’s March 2021 documentary titled Tina. “It was like insane. [I thought], ‘Where did he come from?’ He was really so good-looking. My heart [was beating fast] and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking.”

Tina said her and Erwin’s relationship works so well because the Tina producer “has never been the least bit intimidated” by her status as a Hollywood icon. “[He] is a force of nature in his own right,” she wrote in her December 2020 book Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good. “He shows me that true love doesn’t require the dimming of my light so that he can shine.”

Instead, the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” songstress and the music guru are constantly pushing each other to be the best they can be. “We are the light of each other’s lives, and we want to shine as bright as we can, together,” she gushed.

The Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome actress feels so blessed to be married to Erwin, especially after experiencing trauma with her previous partner. Prior to her romance with the handsome hunk, she was in an abusive marriage with her first husband, Ike Turner, from 1962 to 1978. Looking back, Tina is thankful she took a second chance when she happened to meet Erwin at an airport in Germany.

“Falling in love with my husband, Erwin, was another exercise in leaving my comfort zone, of being open to the unexpected gifts that life has to offer,” she candidly shared. “That simple first meeting led to a long, beautiful relationship — and my one true marriage.”

Tina and the famous millionaire never welcomed any children together, but she’s the mom of her four kids, Ronnie Turner, Ike Turner Jr., Michael Turner and late son Craig Turner. The Tommy actress shares her eldest son, Craig — who died by suicide in 2018 — with former boyfriend Raymond Hill. She shares Ronnie with Ike, and she also adopted Ike’s kids, Ike Jr. and Michael, from a previous relationship.

Even though it hasn’t always been rainbows and butterflies over the years, Tina is looking forward to everything she’ll get to experience with Erwin by her side. “After all the chaos, she’s made the life she’s always dreamed of,” a friend exclusively told Closer Weekly in 2017. “She’s worked hard enough to look forward.”

Tina died at the age of 83, and her death was announced on May 24, 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement on her official Instagram page read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

