Tina Knowles Reveals That Beyonce Was Bullied Growing Up

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, revealed that the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer was a victim of bullying when she was younger due to her reserved nature.

“Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit but the day that she stood up for someone — she didn’t stand up for herself she stood up for them,” Tina, 70, said in an interview with Vogue she shared to Instagram on Monday, May 27. “I’m getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn’t have been more proud of her.”

Tina was asked to share some favorite memories about her daughters from when they were younger, and along with Beyoncé, 42, she also spoke about Solange Knowles and Kelly Rowland. While Kelly isn’t biologically related to the Knowles, Tina considers her one of her “daughters” since the Destiny’s Child alum moved in with the family at a young age.

For Solange, “her signing a petition in school” was one of Tina’s most cherished memories.

“She was only in fifth grade, and she was always getting petitions signed,” Tina said. “She’s always been an activist.”

She continued, “For Kelly … Kelly was just always this kid who tried to protect everybody. I have a memory of her with her best friend, Barbara, and her being a mediator and just being this little peacemaker.”

Tina continued to gush about Beyoncé, Solange, 37, and Kelly, 43, in the caption of the video.

“Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities. My three girls All handled things very differently,” Tina wrote. “Learn their personalities and respect the individuality. Never compare the negatives , always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them. They love it and it encourages positive behavior.”

Bob Levey / Getty Images

On May 23, a video of Kelly attending the Cannes Film Festival went viral when it seemed as though a moment became heated between her and a security guard working the festival. When the security guard attempted to usher the Freddy vs. Jason star up the steps in the midst of smiling for a photo, Kelly pointed her finger in the woman’s face.

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it,” Kelly told the Associated Press the following day, per NBC News. “And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground.”

Tina took to social media to defend Kelly after the incident.

“And just like that, she @kellyrowland graces another carpet with her amazing glorious beauty, class and grace!!!! Sipping Champagne and living her best life,” Tina wrote on May 24. “This just goes to show that one silly monkey, don’t stop no-show!!! On to bigger and better things.”