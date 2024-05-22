Kelly Rowland seemed to experience a tense encounter with security while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The former Destiny’s Child songstress, 43, posed for photos while attending the premiere of the French-Italian film Marcello Mio on Tuesday, May 21, and things got uneasy when security began to usher the singer up the red steps.

In the video footage shared via X, Kelly began to ascend the steps before she turned around to smile for another photo. A female security guard then stretched her arm behind the “Motivation” singer as she urged her to continue walking up the steps. While the Georgia native initially shrugged off the first interaction with security, the situation took a turn when Kelly appeared to yell at the security guard and point a finger in the woman’s face.

After the footage went viral on social media, users were quick to try to lip-read what Kelly said to the security guard.

“Don’t talk to me like that. I’m not a child. Don’t talk to me like that,” one X user guessed. Meanwhile, another added, “It looks like she said ‘Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my momma. I’m not a child.’”

“Kelly didn’t want her touching her backside, she said ‘Don’t touch me like that! I’m not playing!’” a third quipped.

Getty Images

Kelly has yet to address the drama as of publication, simply taking to Instagram to share photos of her glamorous red dress. “Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Thank you … @kilianparis for having me!! @messika for the [diamond emojis] @anamikakhanna.in for the red dress,” she captioned the snap.

The incident occurred months after reports surfaced that the Think Like a Man star allegedly walked off the set of the Today show in February.

Kelly was interviewed by Today anchor Savannah Guthrie and was set to fill in as a cohost for Jenna Bush Hager for the fourth hour of the show on February 15. Instead, there was an abrupt change as Rita Ora stepped in to join Hoda Kotb.

The “Dilemma” songstress was asked during an appearance on Chicago’s WGN News on February 22 why she’d chosen not to fulfill her hosting duty but declined to speak about it. “No, because I’m so excited and delighted to be here to talk about the movie and nothing else,” she responded, promoting her new Netflix drama Mea Culpa instead. “I love the Today show, love Hoda and that is it.”

According to multiple reports, Kelly’s departure from the talk show stemmed from allegedly being disappointed with her dressing room. Savannah, 52, seemingly confirmed the outdated accommodations when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“We need a remodel. We need Extreme Makeover: Today Show Dressing Room Edition,” the Today show star said on February 21. “We are in a historic studio, 1A. It’s the same studio that has been used for decades. It’s incredible and it’s iconic, but it’s old.”