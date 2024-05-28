Tina Fey’s net worth is so fetch! The Mean Girls star and writer has amassed a fortune since landing the role as head writer on Saturday Night Live in 1999.

What Is Tina Fey’s Net Worth?

Tina – real name Elizabeth Stamatina Fey – is worth an estimated $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tina Fey Got Her Start on ‘SNL’

The Pennsylvania native got her start by sending in scripts for comedy sketches to Saturday Night Live. After a couple of her scripts made it on the air, Tina was offered the job as head writer after Adam McKay stepped down in 1999. She began starring in various sketches on the long-running series, including the Weekend Update with Jimmy Fallon, in the early aughts.

Shortly after, she branched into film roles beginning with Martin & Orloff, in which she starred alongside SNL bestie Amy Poehler. The comedy duo would go on to collaborate on multiple projects throughout their careers, most notably Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Wine Country and Sisters.

Tina has also written the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Broadway hit Mean Girls and episodes of 30 Rock, in addition to hosting the Golden Globe Awards five times and starring in Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Only Murders in the Building and more.

In January 2024, it was announced that Tina would be writing and starring in the upcoming Netflix series The Four Seasons, based on the 1981 film.

Tina Fey Owns a Production Company

In 2003, Tina founded her production company, Little Strangers. The name is a rough translation of her mother’s maiden name, Xenakes.

In addition to some of Tina’s highest-ranking work, Little Strangers has produced series such as Girls5Eva, Mr. Mayor and Mulligan. In 2016, the This Is Where I Leave You actress signed a two-year deal with Universal with the president of Universal Pictures calling her a “comedic icon.”

“Universal has proven to be such a great home for comedy. I’m very excited to continue collaborating with, and learning from, Donna Langley, Peter Cramer and the entire production team,” Tina said at the time.

Tina Fey Is a Standup Comedian

Tina has showcased her comedic talent while hosting the Golden Globe Awards, however, she also tours as a standup comedian. In 2023, Tina and Amy co-headlined the Restless Leg tour.

“When you think about the ways people could be spending their money right now, it’s gratifying and heartwarming that people are like, ‘Yes, that’s the night out that we want,’” she said of the 100-minute show. “Because, for me, I don’t want to go to anything. I never want to go out.”