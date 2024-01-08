After Taylor Swift was the target of one of Jo Koy’s jokes during the Golden Globe Awards, both the singer and her fans made it clear they didn’t find the host’s comment funny.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL — on the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots to Taylor Swift,” Jo, 52, said in his opening monologue during the awards show on Sunday, ​January 7.

The joke was referencing the public attention Taylor, 34, constantly receives when she attends her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The camera then captured Taylor, who directed an icy glare at the host before she took a sip of her drink.

However, the “Cruel Summer” singer wasn’t the only person who thought the joke fell flat. Several of her fans rushed to social media to slam the remark. “The flop of the year award goes to,” one person captioned a photo of the comedian via X, formerly known as Twitter. Another added, “That landed with a giant thud and a death glare from Swift. Not Jo Koy’s best moment.”

“Taylor Swift wasn’t amused. Idk the best jokes are the ones the subject will laugh at,” a third fan chimed in. “This one missed the mark tbh.”

While the joke was met with criticism, others argued that Jo’s jab was all in good humor. “It’s true. She needs to lighten up,” one social media user commented. Another said, “He’s not wrong though …”

“Had no idea who that host was. And he was awful. Really. Yawn,” a critic commented about Jo.

Jo eventually reacted to the backlash after his monologue made headlines. “Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

The “Cardigan” singer previously slammed critics who have negatively discussed her appearances at NFL games since she and Travis, 34, went public with their relationship in September 2023. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time in December 2023. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

While Taylor has been unapologetic for attending Travis’ games, she had to miss his match against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the day on ​January 7 in order to attend the awards show. The conflict also meant that Travis wasn’t able to be at the Golden Globes.

After Taylor stunned on the red carpet in a sequined green dress, she was joined inside by her friend Keleigh Teller to watch the awards show. The Pennsylvania native and model, 31, interacted with several A-listers throughout the evening, including Taylor’s friend Selena Gomez and Bill Hader.

The “Long Live” singer was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. She lost to Barbie, though gave the winning movie a standing ovation as the cast and creatives made their way to the stage to accept the award.