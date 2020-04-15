Wedding bells are ringing for Tiger King star John Finlay! Joe Exotic‘s ex-husband revealed exclusively to In Touch that his “western” wedding to fiancée Stormey will be anything but ordinary.

“I don’t wear suits! I think she’s got me wearing a western shirt, jeans and boots,” Finlay said, referring to his soon-to-be wife. “We’re having it outside but don’t know where yet. It’s just going to be family and friends. I’m not going to have animals and that stuff. My fiancée has been organizing the whole thing.”

As for whether or not he invited anyone from the show? Well, “They don’t know nothing,” he disclosed.

Courtesy of John Finlay

The couple met online nearly a year ago, and he got down on one knee about eight months in at a family cookout. “It took her a little while to answer!” the Netflix star admitted.

Finlay — who recently got a new set of teeth — has become a fan-favorite on the docuseries, which tells the story about former zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic. The outspoken, gun-wielding polygamist was convicted in 2019 of hatching a failed murder-for-hire plot to kill rival animal-rights activist, Carole Baskin, back in 2017.

“They probably should never done it the way they did,” Finlay weighed in when asked about their feud. “There are a lot better ways of doing it. They probably should’ve had more of a formal talk than what they did, and it probably would’ve been resolved a lot easier.”

These days, it sounds like the former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park employee is putting his past behind him. “The only part I’m happy about it is that I got a lot of my chest, and I had a lot of therapy sessions because of it,” Finlay said about filming, adding that he had a lot of “built-up tension.”

“A lot of crazy stuff went on, and I loved being with the animals. I don’t focus on the bad memories,” he said. “I think it’s important to have a positive outlook. I’m heading straight and moving forward.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for John, (his new teeth!) and Stormey.