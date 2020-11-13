The Wellness Shoppe is our curated compilation of the best products we couldn’t help but share. Why now? As a lead-in to this holiday season, there is perhaps no time we need them more. Some say “tis the season to send self-care.” We say give what you get, and everyone wins. Happy shopping.

GIVE THEM A HUG

For the strong, but exhausted on your list may we suggest Winged CBD Facial Sheet Mask. Made with snow mushroom, aloe and shea butter, this little wonder recharges the skin for a deep, refreshing hydration. Plus, it supports both internal and external wellness with added ingredients for mood, stress, sleep, skin & hormonal support. $9.99 on VitaminShoppe.com.

BECAUSE WE CAN’T STAY HOME FOREVER

Give them something to dream about with the Essential Burt’s Bees Travel Kit. The limited-edition cosmetic bag is filled with on-the-go must haves. Now at least you can rest assured that your favorite traveler will be well-moisturized. $14.99 on VitaminShoppe.com.

BOTTLE CONFIDENCE

This time of year, everyone yearns for just a sliver of self-care to get through a day. Hydrocanna Ultra CBD Balm Smooth & Cool might be just what they need. With full-spectrum hemp extract and C60 Fullerenes — a complex carbon molecule with antioxidant properties. Its free-radical neutralizing potential is considered so enormous that the scientists who discovered it were awarded the Nobel Prize. $39.99 on VitaminShoppe.com.

CHOOSE YOUR OWN CALM

Serenity, Uplifting, Stress Free or Soothing, the new SoulSpring CBD Bath Bomb Self-Care Set perfectly balances nourishing botanicals and Hemp CBD in four different balms. Yes, we found the perfect gift. $19.99 on VitaminShoppe.com.

MAKE THEM SMILE

For the person who gets cranky and down, this might be the next best thing to an all-expense-paid vacation. Spa Room Topical CBD Oils are 100% pure hemp and essential oil blends including roll-ons with added ingredients for sleep, energy, and more. $29.99 on VitaminShoppe.com.

EVERY HOLIDAY NEEDS A FAVORITE UNCLE

Ours is Uncle Bud. Uncle Bud’s Hemp Face Mask Gift Set spoils you with not one but seven different Hemp Clay Masks, all for under $20! Pamper yourself and then share the love. Relax and have a hemp-healthy holiday. $19.99 on VitaminShoppe.com.

DAILY PAMPERING

Your best friend will smile when they unwrap this gift. The Essential Burt’s Bees Kit has all their best daily use products in five trial-sizes. Gently remove makeup and dirt, moisturize and smooth dry skin, lips, and hand products all in one kit. Maybe you should buy two. $9.99 on VitaminShoppe.com.

