The Wanted singer Tom Parker bravely battled cancer for nearly two years before his death on March 30, 2022. The English pop star was diagnosed with a brain tumor and he shared his health journey with fans via social media over the years. Keep scrolling below to learn more about his cancer and brain tumor battle that eventually led to his death.

In October 2020, the crooner announced that he had been diagnosed stage IV glioblastoma and a brain tumor. According to MayoClinic, glioblastoma is “an aggressive type of cancer” that can affect the brain or spinal cord.

“You know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why,” Tom wrote via Instagram in the caption of a photo of him and his wife, Kelsey Parker. “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

His statement continued, “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx.”

Courtesy of Kelsey Parker/Instagram

In an interview with Britain’s OK Magazine!, Tom explained that his diagnosis was “terminal.”

Tom was best known for his role in the boy band The Wanted. The band formed in 2009 and went on to release several hits, like 2012’s “Glad You Came” and 2013’s “Walks Like Rihanna.” They announced their hiatus in 2014 so the members — including Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes — could pursue solo projects. Following the news of Tom’s cancer battle, the group announced its reunion in September 2021 and performed at Tom’s Inside My Head benefit concert at Royal Albert Hall. All of the proceeds from the concert was donated to Stand Up to Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

That same month, the band announced they would be hitting the road in March 2022 for their “Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits Tour.” One of Tom’s last updates on his cancer battle and treatments came on March 2.

ITV/Shutterstock

“So, as most of you know, I’ve been out in Spain on a treatment programme for the past couple of weeks. It was only meant to last 20 days but due to a couple of logistical changes with tests and results it won’t be complete until the end of the week now which has delayed our journey home,” he told his fans via Instagram. “I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle. I’ve been zooming into rehearsals all week and I know that the show will be incredible and that my boys will hold the fort until I’m back. Can’t wait to see you all very soon, hope you all enjoy the show. Much love, Tom x.”

On March 30, his wife took to her Instagram page to announce his death. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Kelsey, 30, wrote. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Tom is survived by Kelsey and their two children, daughter Aurelia Rose and son Bodhi Thomas.