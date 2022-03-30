Courtesy of Kelsey Parker/Instagram

A tragic loss. The Wanted’s Tom Parker died on Wednesday, March 30, at the age of 33 after suffering from a brain tumor. The English singer is survived by his wife, Kelsey Parker (née Hardwick), and their two beautiful children, a daughter named Aurelia Rose and a son named Bodhi Thomas.

Kelsey announced Tom’s passing in an emotional statement. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the [center] of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she began via Instagram.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” Kelsey added. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.” To learn more about Kelsey and their family life, keep reading.

When did Tom and Kelsey Parker get married?

Although it’s unclear when the pair met, Kelsey and Tom announced their engagement in March 2016. The couple later married in July 2018. Come June 2019, Kelsey and Tom welcomed the birth of their daughter, Aurelia. In October 2020, their son, Bodhi, was born.

Both Aurelia and Bodhi have Instagram accounts featuring sweet family photos and child modeling shots.

In October 2020, Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma. Throughout his diagnosis, Kelsey kept a brave face, continuing to update fans on his condition and their life together.

“Positive mindset for the win. Stable scan are words that even typing them right now are making me well up. It’s all we ever wanted,” Kelsey wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “Forget the big houses, forget the big fancy car, the latest designer bag or trainers. To hear my husband — my babies’ daddy has a stable scan, and we have this bastard [tumor] under control is all we could ever wish for. I wanted to say I am so proud of my husband and my children. Life can be tough, but oh my darlings, so are we.”

Tom’s last Instagram post of his own came just two days before his death. The “Glad You Came” artist posted a photo with his bandmates from The Wanted, writing, “Dream Team.”

What does Kelsey Parker do for a living?

According to Kelsey’s Instagram, which boasts more than 100,000 followers, she’s an actress, businesswoman and “working mom.” Abducted, EastEnders and Legacy account for some of Kelsey’s roles, per IMBd.