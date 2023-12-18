The Little Couple star Bill Klein took his son, Will, to his first NFL game over the weekend.

Bill’s wife, Jen Arnold, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 17, to share photos of Bill, 49, and Will, 13, preparing for the game. One snapshot captured the father-son duo smiling for the camera, while Will also posed for a solo photo to show off his Kansas City Chiefs merch.

“Will’s first @nfl game,” Jen, 49, captioned the photos. “I’ve never seen him so excited to cheer on his favorite team.”

The TV personality concluded the caption by tagging Will and Bill, as well as the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Several fans rushed to the comments section to note how excited they were for Will to have the experience. “Yay! This is so awesome!” one person commented. Another added, “Will and Bill look so handsome! So glad Will got to experience his first @nfl game. Love all his @Chiefs gear I hope they won!”

Will and Bill enjoyed the game just two months after the teen faced backlash for posting an “inappropriate” video via TikTok. In September, the couple’s eldest child shared a clip of himself dancing as part of the viral Madagascar penguins trend. The now-deleted footage was set to Three 3 Mafia’s “Half On a Sack,” which many fans deemed controversial due to the song’s explicit language.

Shortly after Will shared the video, Jen took to Instagram to issue an apology for letting him post the clip.

“Hey parents out there, Jen here from The Little Couple. I thought I would just send a note out to everyone because, oh boy, I had one of those difficult digital media and kid weeks,” she began in the Instagram post shared on September 15. “You may have seen that Will recently posted a dance trend on TikTok that unfortunately had a very explicit and foul language to the song that he chose.”

After admitting that navigating parenthood in the age of social media is “hard,” Jen said she “struggled” with the decision to let her son have a presence on social media.

“I wanted to hold off as long as I could, but it’s almost impossible in today’s world,” the doctor, who also shares daughter Zoey with Bill, continued. “You all know that I’m a very active member of social media. I think social media is a great tool when used properly and safely. And I also knew that I couldn’t keep him away from social media forever.”

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram

Jen then explained that she didn’t realize the video featured explicit language because she watched it in “silent mode.” She added that “Will understands some of these words,” though does not know the “implications of such language.”

The video wrapped up with Jen assuring fans that she “discussed” the situation with Will and that he “agreed to make better decisions because his social media is viewed more and that means he has a greater responsibility if he would like to use it.”

“I hope you all will give Will some grace on this as he is like so many kids out there, new to social media and still learning,” Jen concluded.