The Little Couple stars Jen Arnold and Bill Klein’s son, Will Klein, returned to social media following backlash over his recent “inappropriate” video.

“Oh, take me back to the night we met,” the text over Will’s Sunday, September 17, TikTok video read as photos of the 13-year-old and the family late dog flashed on the screen.

The comments section was flooded with fans of the family commenting on the teen’s bond with his dog, Rocky, who passed in October 2022. “Oh, that’s so cute Will. What a lovely bond you had with sweet little Rocky,” one fan wrote. “Aww! Cuteness overload!” another added.

“Sami and Oreo are going to sleep now there Telling you all good night,” Will captioned a follow-up Instagram post with photos of the family’s pets.

Will’s latest social media activity comes just days after his mom, Jen, 49, took to her own Instagram to ask fans to give Will “some grace” after he shared a video of himself dancing with the TikTok viral Madagascar penguins. The since-deleted footage was shared with Three 3 Mafia’s “Half On a Sack” playing in the background.

“Hey parents out there, Jen here from The Little Couple. I thought I would just send a note out to everyone because, oh boy, I had one of those difficult digital media and kid weeks,” the pediatric physician began in an apology video shared via Instagram on Friday, September 15. “You may have seen that Will recently posted a dance trend on TikTok that unfortunately had a very explicit and foul language to the song that he chose.”

She went on to explain that she originally watched Will’s video with her phone on silent and “thought it was just another adorable video of Will dancing with some penguins.”

“I had watched the video in silence because I never have my audio on my phone, then I realized that the music behind it was bad with explicit language,” she continued, adding that while “Will understands some of these words,” but he does not understand the “implications of such language.”

“[Will] agreed to make better decisions because his social media is viewed more and that means he has a greater responsibility if he would like to use it,” the mother of two, who also shares daughter Zoey with her husband, added. “I hope you all will give Will some grace on this as he is like so many kids out there, new to social media and still learning.”