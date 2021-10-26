This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here

Whether it’s brunch, lunch, or dinner, is there ever a bad time for a margarita? Thankfully, since this drink is so insanely popular, bartenders have developed a few ways to build margaritas outside of the standard “happy hour.” For instance, there’s now an orange-infused Morning Margarita that’s an ideal alternative to your mimosas.

If you’re worried about getting too tipsy from this early hour beverage, don’t forget to add Tribe CBD oil. Just a touch of this calming cannabinoid could keep you centered as you enjoy this tasty cocktail.

CBD Morning Margarita Recipe

There’s no question Americans are in love with margaritas. In fact, the margarita consistently ranks as the most profitable cocktail in the USA. According to research out of Binwise, roughly 56 percent of bar patrons claim the margarita is their standby sipper. Despite the margarita’s higher-than-average price tag, it dominates the rankings in most American metro areas during afternoon and evening hours.

Interestingly, there was only one major American city where locals aren’t crazy about margaritas. Binwise researchers found that the margarita wasn’t a popular option on Chicago bar menus. Unlike New York, Boston, and LA, Chicago’s top five popular drinks didn’t include the margarita. Instead, it appears Chicago likes to keep things “old school” with the Old Fashioned.

Also, although this CBD cocktail is intended for brunch time, Binwise says the margarita isn’t the most popular choice for early in the day. Indeed, the mimosa and Bloody Mary beat the margarita for the trendiest brunch drinks.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz tequila

¾ oz Cointreau

¾ oz lime juice

¼ ounce agave syrup

2 tsp orange marmalade

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Orange slice, garnish

Directions

Pour tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave syrup, and orange marmalade in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled margarita glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and an orange slice

Considering how famous the margarita is, you’d expect there to be a lot of evidence explaining its origins. Unfortunately, the true details of the margarita are shrouded in mystery. And, unlike drinks like the Dark ‘n’ Stormy, nobody—not even Jimmy Buffet!—owns patents on the margarita.

However, there are plenty of stories surrounding the margarita’s founding. Arguably, the most famous (and least likely) has to do with the wealthy Margarita Sames. According to Sames, she created the margarita in a Dallas bar and shared the recipe with her pal Tommy Hilton. Once Mr. Hilton introduced this recipe in his hotels, supposedly it became an international sensation.

A more plausible explanation is that the margarita was a riff on an older drink called the Daisy. In fact, margarita means “daisy” in Spanish. As the Prohibition era evolved, bartenders in Mexico probably added ingredients to create the margarita we know today.

