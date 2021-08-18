Solid relationship advice? Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shared that she and her husband, Josh McKee, cheating on each other helped their relationship “grow.”

On Tuesday, August 18, Mackenzie, 26, shared a post via her Instagram Stories of her husband, Josh, 28, to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“Happy 8-year wedding anniversary to the man who has the patience of a saint,” the Teen Mom alum captioned the collage of images.

Shortly after sharing the pictures, the post was flooded with comments from armchair couple therapists. Many fans commented on Josh’s infidelity, with some writing that the father of three should “appreciate” his wife and children.

The MTV star quickly defended her husband, with whom she shares Gannon, 9, Jaxie, 7, and Broncs, 5, in the comment section using her business Instagram instead of her personal handle.

“[He] cheated once and I cheated 3 times. [Why] do we only point the fingers at him lol,” she wrote. “I’m just saying. I’m glad he did [what] he did and I did what I did. We were young and we are so much stronger now. All y’all can shove it. I just wanted to post one damn photo.”

Mackenzie McKee / Instagram

The comments on the post have since been turned off.

The 16 and Pregnant alum also shared photos of her and Josh on her Instagram Stories, defending him further.

“[People:] ‘why don’t you ever post about Josh?’ Makes a post after over half a year. ‘He’s trash.’ ‘He cheats, you deserve better.’ Ya’ll it’s exhausting. Every freaking time,” Mackenzie posted, mocking the comments she receives.

“Let me post a damn anniversary photo,” she wrote over a photo of the couple dancing at their wedding. “I’m glad I cheated on him and I’m glad he did what he did to me. We are no longer stuck in the same place we were. It helped us grow and move forward.”

In an interview on the Domenick Nati Show in July 2020, the Body by Mac owner revealed that she, at one point, had an affair that lasted six months. She added that they had both damaged their marriage but could work it out together.

“I’m happy your marriage is perfect. But mine isn’t and this is our story,” Mackenzie continued. “Ladies. When times get tough. Walk away. If it works out it was meant to be.”