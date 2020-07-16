Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

Their marriage may be over, but that doesn’t mean their relationship is done. Mackenzie McKee showed some major love for estranged husband Josh McKee after they took their kids to the water park on Monday, July 13. After sharing family photos of their fun in the sun, she shared a little insight into their coparenting life with fans.

“I think it’s so awesome how well you guys coparent!” one commenter wrote. “Best friends for life,” Mackenzie, 25, responded. “Only way to do it.”

The mom of three’s followers were glad to see her and her ex back on good terms after all of their recent relationship drama. Teen Mom fans watched their split play out on the show after Josh, 27, admitted to being “inappropriate” with another woman while on a work trip. After the couple split, Mackenzie admitted just how low her marriage made her feel.

“He is the man who makes me feel ugly. He is the man who makes me feel like I am this big. Now I have no love to give him because I don’t even love myself,” she said during the March 24 episode of Teen Mom OG. “I’ve dedicated my entire teenagehood to him. I have been unhappy [during] the most important years of my life.”

Josh later won Mackenzie back and reproposed to her, which she accepted, and it seemed their relationship was back on track once more. However, they called things off again after Mackenzie discovered he’d been talking to her cousin behind her back. Two weeks after her mom died, she claimed Josh started spending long hours at work and nights out fishing instead of supporting her at home. When she checked his call and text logs, she discovered he’d been “texting a woman [300]-600 times per month and calling her on these nights he was ‘fishing’ until 3 a.m.”

Though she initially assumed he was having another affair, she later realized the woman he was in contact with was actually her cousin. She later clarified there was no actual “cheating,” but the fact that her husband was “texting and calling [another woman] for advice on how to handle [her]” was still a dealbreaker. “To me, that was wrong on both ends,” she said on Twitter. “[That was] enough to walk away.”

Despite the drama, the parents are putting their problems behind them. With their rocky romance out of the picture, it seems they’ve had no issue focusing on their friendship.