Teen Mom star Leah Messer owes more than $195,000 in unpaid taxes to the government after being hit with two new liens last month, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The reality TV personality, 31, was handed a new lien by the State of West Virginia on February 26 for $31,349.00, according to court records viewed by In Touch. Less than 10 days prior, Leah was hit with a $196,804 tax lien from the federal government’s West Virginia jurisdiction on February 12.

The new liens add to the MTV star’s ongoing money problems as In Touch previously confirmed the West Virginia native was hit with a $290,297 lien by the federal government on May 8, 2023. In addition, she had five other liens for a total of $779,147.46. The liens were filed in 2014, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, according to the West Virginia County Clerk’s Office. The state and federal liens from 2023 are still listed as active, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

Leah — who shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms and daughter Addie with second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert — has spoken about her financial situation in the past, exclusively telling In Touch in June 2023 that she was working with “an amazing accountant and tax attorney.”

“My hope in the future is to bring awareness and the same wisdom that I’ve gathered over the past year to my platform,” she explained at the time. “When you know better, DO better. This will be rectified sooner than later!”

The mom of three admitted she didn’t have financial guidance as a teen when she first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. “At first, I was filing and paying more than I was making and then I was paying people that had me stall while ‘they handled the tax situation,’” she admitted of her money woes. “Apparently it’s a long process. Then in 2020, the IRS was backed up like the entire world due to COVID. I initially got behind after my divorce from [Jeremy Calvert] and when I went to the rehabilitation facility.”

Apart from making money from her appearances onscreen, Leah revealed she picked up a second job as a waitress as she tried to start a career as a real estate agent in September 2023.

“I’m going into my shift. I started a new job serving. I absolutely love it. Love it, love it, love it,” Leah said via her Instagram Story, before reassuring fans that she’s still working on her license to sell homes. However, her real estate dreams hit a bump when she later revealed that she had been let go from the company that was assisting with her license.

“I wasn’t prepared when I walked into my current sponsoring broker’s office a couple of weeks ago that I would be told that because of unforeseen circumstances, it wouldn’t be a great fit for me @ their company,” she wrote via social media. “So I redirected and started this interview journey with new potential sponsoring brokers. Wish me luck during the rest of my interviews this week.”

Leah is currently earning a paycheck from her return on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premiered on MTV on March 13.