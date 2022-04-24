The big 3-0! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer got a sweet surprise from boyfriend Jaylan Mobley as the pair celebrated her 30th birthday in New York City.

The birthday girl shared a touching video compilation of birthday wishes from loved ones that Jaylan, 25, put together ahead of her big day. “I didn’t expect to get this video at all,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 24.

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

“30 years later, where did the time go?,” Leah added with a sobbing emoji. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday wishes from everyone.”

The mother of three and her U.S. Army officer beau are currently enjoying a trip to New York to celebrate her “birthday week.”

“Although I was perfectly content staying home and moving,” Leah added. “I just want to say that my heart is so full. I have all the love & support I could ever need and want in this life. I’m so grateful & love you all so much. Thanks so much babe & thank you everyone. I really love y’all so much!”

As for Jaylan, he shared a series of photos of the happy couple from a photoshoot they did around the city to his Instagram along with his birthday wishes for his love.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only Leah Messer,” he wrote with a red heart and champagne emojis. “I LOVE you! I know this will be the best year yet. I am lucky, blessed, and thankful to celebrate and elevate with you. Here’s to 30!”

The Hope, Grace & Faith author – who shares 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with first husband Corey Simms and 9-year-old daughter Addie with second husband Jeremy Calvert – will soon be moving out of her West Virginia home and into the home that Jaylan purchased for their blended family.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” Jaylan wrote as he announced the news on April 1. “I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”