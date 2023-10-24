Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans took to social media to slam internet trolls who call her “a horrible mother,” accusing her mother, Barbara Evans, of inciting the backlash.

“I have broke my generational curse. I know I have,” Jenelle, 31, said through tears in a TikTok video shared on Tuesday, October 24, adding, “I’ve been through way worse in the past. This too shall pass.”

The North Carolina native has been making headlines in recent weeks after her son Jace Evans’ third runaway attempt and subsequent investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS). “I think what hurts me the most is that my own parent would do this to me. My own parent caused this whole storm, s–t storm,” she continued in her social media rant.

“It just hurts because I would never treat my children that way. I don’t care what any y’all say,” Jenelle added. “I know that I will treat my children with love and respect. If they need my help, I will give them my help without making them feel like a burden.”

Jenelle – who, in addition to Jace, shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with husband David Eason – was granted full custody of her eldest son in March after more than a decade in court battling with Barbara.

“We want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” the former MTV personality told Us Weekly at the time, adding that she and Babs “decided together” to switch over custody. “My mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

However, following Jace’s third disappearance on September 28, rumors began swirling that the teen was back living with his grandmother.

“No he is not in her care. Jace is visiting grandma. CPS is not investigating,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively claimed to In Touch on October 11. “CPS is not investigating. We are still in contact with CPS but it is more of a collaborative effort to make sure Jace is 100%.”

While the 16 & Pregnant alum maintains that her son’s antics are a result of his mental health, which she would like to keep private, Barbara told authorities that Jace claimed that David, 35, had assaulted him, according to an incident report obtained by The Ashley on October 2.

In her Tuesday TikTok video, however, Jenelle revealed, “This will all be over soon, and I’ll be able to tell you guys the full truth,” begging fans to “keep your comments to yourself.”