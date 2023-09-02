Teen Mom star Devoin Austin was evicted from his Florida home amid his gambling addiction, In Touch can confirm.

Devoin – who shares daughter Nova with ex Briana DeJesus – failed to pay his rent and was issued a complaint by the apartment’s management company on May 23. Nearly one month later, a final judgment for possession was issued on June 20.

The following day, a writ of possession was issued. In the state of Florida, once a writ is received the tenant has 24 hours to vacate the premises. If the tenant fails to leave the property, the Sheriff can remove any personal property and change the locks.

While the reality star’s current living situation is unknown, MTV viewers have watched as he and his ex have navigated their relationship on the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Devoin and Bri attended a counseling session in Austin, Texas, as they toyed with the idea of giving their romantic relationship another shot.

“This is somebody that I have to coparent with all the time. But once you left rehab I had all these expectations like, ‘He got this s–t together, he has a job, he has his own apartment. Now he’s gonna start helping me.’ And I’m still waiting on the ‘helping me’ part, because you need your car to help me,” she told him in their session with his therapist, which aired during the August 23 episode.

Devoin admitted to having “numerous chances” to work on his issues but added that he chose to “keep gambling” instead.

“But, like, why, though when you know you need a car in Florida?” the mother of two asked, before Devoin pointed to the financial aspect being his main deterrent. “Hello. Just tell me what the amount is and I will transfer it to you, so that you can get it done. Because the moment that you get your license back and your car registered, you can start hanging out with Nova more.”

It’s unclear whether Briana ever transferred the money to help Devoin, however, the episode was seemingly filming in March, months after completely rehab for his gambling addiction.

“Small thing to a giant y’all. S–t is real and can happen faster than you can blink,” he explained during a December 2022 Instagram Live. “I feel stronger though and healthier. Shout out to Sean Austin for giving me the advice and the courage to actually go.”

Days later, the Florida native shared a photo showing that he signed a “voluntary self-exclusion” form, “indicating that [he has] a gambling problem” and subsequently banning himself from casinos in Florida.