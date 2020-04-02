Jenelle Explains David Reunion, Chris Gets Vulnerable and Kail Shares Baby Update on ‘Teen Mom Time’
How did Jenelle Evans and David Eason end up back together? This week’s “Teen Mom Time” tackles the former Teen Mom 2 stars’ romantic reunion after the North Carolina native spoke exclusively with In Touch. We’re also taking on Kailyn Lowry’s most recent pregnancy update and whether or not being induced is the right move for her. But while Kail talked baby No. 4, baby daddy Chris Lopez shared a letter he wrote for Lux in 2017. Check out the pod as we break down this week’s top stories and share a recap of Teen Mom OG. Listen to “Teen Mom Time” above for all the tea!