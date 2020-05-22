Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram; Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

She may not have been the one to reignite their feud, but Jenelle Evans isn’t about to let Kailyn Lowry get the last word. One day after Kail slammed Jenelle’s husband for body-shaming her in the past, the Teen Mom 2 alum took to social media to drag her former costar for being “obsessed” with her and picking a fight “out of nowhere.”

The topic came up on Thursday, May 21, after fans pressed for details about the fight, which started when Kail, 28, seemingly body-shamed Jenelle, 28, over her new bikini pics. “What started all of the beef between you and Kail?” one asked on Instagram as the North Carolina native hosted a Q&A on her Stories. “I had a screenshot sent to me that Kail tweeted something,” the brunette beauty answered. “The tweet she posted was about my weight … out of nowhere.”

On Twitter, another fan argued that the Delaware resident’s tweet wasn’t as random as it seemed. “If you’re going to block [someone] out of your life completely, you should probably tell your husband to not comment on/about them then, and you wouldn’t have these problems,” they wrote, pointing the finger at the Easons for starting the dispute.

The former MTV star wasn’t impressed by that logic. “How is she going to bring up a comment about something my husband said over a year ago?” she asked. “We have cut off all contact with her, and she still has something to say. I don’t get it. #obsessed.”

Her husband, David Eason, decided to stay out of this round — or at least keep his comments out of the limelight. After publicly dragging Kail the day before, he set his Instagram to private, but just one day earlier, he didn’t hold back. When he saw the “Coffee Convos” podcast host comment on Jenelle’s bikini photos by saying David, 31, “better never come for [her] body ever again,” he clapped back. “Ummm … I feel sorry for anyone that ever ‘came for your body,’” he wrote. “Trust me, I wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.”

Despite the drama, Jenelle is ready to put the whole thing behind her. “Please stop sending me screenshots. Yeah, I see what she’s posting and don’t care. Let’s move on with life,” she tweeted. “When sour people try to distract you, stay focused on yourself. 🎉”