Steamy! Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska put her post-baby weight loss on display in a sweaty selfie, showing off her toned abs in only a sports bra and tight biking shorts.

On Tuesday, September 14, Chelsea, 30, shared a photo of her Peloton Bike’s screen on her Instagram Stories, writing “45 min ride this morning.” Shortly after, the mother of four posted the mirror selfie.

Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“I got my ass whooped,” she commented on the pic.

The 16 and Pregnant alum gave birth to her daughter Walker whom she shares with husband Cole DeBoer, nine months ago — and it looks like she can officially say she’s back to pre-baby weight.

The mom of four also shares Watson, 4, and Layne, 2, with Cole, 33. She has a daughter from a previous relationship with ex Adam Lind, Aubree, 12.

The MTV alum has been candid about her weight loss journey following the birth of her youngest. During an Instagram Q&A in August, she answered fans’ questions about losing postpartum weight.

Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“I do have a little bit of loose skin and some stretch marks on my front, but I would say most of my stretch marks are on my side,” Chelsea said as she filmed her stomach area.

“I got them when I had Aubree,” the reality TV star clarified. “They didn’t get worse with each baby.”

The 45-minute bike ride may be a continuation of Chelsea’s “75 challenge,” a workout plan that involves exercising for “45 minutes every single day.”

“I’ve been going really hard after I had Walker. I’ve been documenting the whole process and taking pictures. Maybe one day I will share them if I feel comfortable,” she said at the time — and it looks like fans are getting a preview of her “after” photos now.

After sharing 11 years of her life on MTV, Chelsea decided to step away from reality TV in November 2020.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” the Aubree Says designer told E! News in May. “That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

It appears that Chelsea is still in touch with her friends from the show. On Sunday, September 12, Chelsea, Cole and Aubree attended Teen Mom 2 producer Mandi Venturino’s wedding.

“I love these people,” she shared on Instagram.