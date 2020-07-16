Teen Mom 2 Alum Jenelle Evans Slams David Eason Cheating Rumors

The past is the past! Jenelle Evans slammed cheating rumors surrounding husband David Eason after a photo surfaced of him with another woman. After fans brought the image up during an Instagram Q&A the Teen Mom 2 alum hosted on Monday, July 13, she clapped back — and two days later, she was still talking about it.

“David has never cheated on me, LOL,” Jenelle, 28, wrote told fans initially. When they asked who the woman in the photo was, she answered, “[She’s] an obsessed fan that posted an old pic with David [from] when we were separated. She has posted it before but deleted it. Why is she posting again? Have no idea. Weird.”

Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram

On Wednesday, July 15, she backed up her claims by adding, “This chick has also hung out with [Andrew Glennon] and even tried getting with Nathan [Griffith] before hitting up David.” Seemingly addressing the woman directly, she continued, “If you’re so ‘in love,’ then leave the past in the past and go show your attention to your HUSBAND.”

However, the former MTV mama didn’t seem to deny that something went down between David, 32, and the woman. Fans speculated the two were dating back when the photo of them together first surfaced in December 2019, and Jenelle seemed to suggest that her husband and the other woman at least shared a casual relationship. “Again, I was SEPARATED when David did his own thing,” she wrote. “And [I didn’t care because] I DID MY OWN THING, TOO. … Duh.”

After the mom of three left her husband in October 2019, she was linked to two other men, Herbert Wilkinson and Travis Tidwell. CheatSheet reports Herbert shared photos of Jenelle on his Instagram Story in December 2019, but the romance blew up by February. In December, fans also speculated she was seeing Travis after she hinted they were hanging out while she was living in Nashville, Tennessee. Jenelle denied dating anyone at the time, but she’s seemingly admitting now that wasn’t exactly the case. While she may not have moved on to a new relationship, she was apparently “doing her own thing” while single.

Despite their respective flings, the Easons sparked reunion rumors in February, and they confirmed they were officially back together in March. “David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend. I just couldn’t imagine my life without him,” she told In Touch at the time. “I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me.”