Tayshia Adams Is Replacing Clare Crawley on ‘The Bachelorette’: Everything We Know So Far About the Shocking Twist

It’s the jaw-dropping twist we never saw coming. Tayshia Adams will be taking over for Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette after the hairdresser found Mr. Right while filming the ABC dating series, according to a bombshell report from Life & Style. When production for the show resumed in mid-July, Clare was shockingly swept off her feet by one of the handsome hunks trying to make an impression, NFL star-turned-model Dale Moss, and it looks like they’re already engaged!

The surprising news about Clare’s budding romance with the 31-year-old heartthrob came nearly five months after the network’s announcement she would be the leading lady in season 16 of The Bachelorette. Now that she is on the outs, Tayshia, 29, was tapped as Clare’s replacement since she is one of Bachelor Nation’s fan-favorites.

“She is just so likable … She’s just pretty fantastic. I don’t think anybody has met Tayshia and been like, ‘Eh, she’s mediocre,'” Ashley Iaconetti told Life & Style in February. Her husband, Jared Haibon, echoed the same sentiments.

Tayshia has seemingly already started filming after self-isolating to make sure the rest of the cast is safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. And perhaps she will find love with one of the eligible suitors from Clare’s group. Ideally, producers would like to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left.”

Executives “hope the guys will still want to participate” with Clare’s replacement because “it took them time to test them all for COVID-19 and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” an insider told Life & Style.

“Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the source added amid the shake-up. “They are frantically trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

Fans couldn’t believe the news after learning about the potential two-for-one deal we may get when the series airs. It’s speculated we will see some of Clare’s Bachelorette journey before Tayshia will take over with Clare’s remaining contestants.

Scroll down to learn everything we know so far!