Not holding back! Taylor Swift threw some major shade at Netflix‘s new show Ginny & Georgia after title character Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) made a joke to daughter Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry) about the singer’s past dating life.

During the season 1 finale, which hit the streaming service on Wednesday, February 24, the duo was talking about dating. When Georgia asked her daughter if she was dating anyone new, Ginny hit back with, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Taylor, 31, shared a screenshot of this particular moment via Twitter on Monday, March 1 alongside a post that read, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s–t as FuNnY.”

She continued, “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” referring to her documentary, which the streaming service released in January 2020. Netflix has yet to respond to her comment.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Throughout her career, the Folklore songstress has been vocal about sexism in the entertainment industry, especially when it comes to her music.

“When I was a teenager, I would hear people talk about sexism in the music industry, and I’d be like, ‘I don’t see it. I don’t understand.’ Then I realized that was because I was a kid,” she told Vogue in August 2019. “The second I became a woman, in people’s perception, was when I started seeing it.”

When it comes to her dating life, the blonde beauty has kept her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn out of the public eye since they started dating in 2016. Previously, she was romantically linked to Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, among others. Over the years, some of her songs are rumored to be about her past relationships with these famous faces.

During her 2019 Vogue interview, Taylor talked about her songwriting process and how it’s compared to men in the music world. “People would act like [songwriting] was a weapon I was using. Like a cheap dirty trick. ‘Be careful, bro, she’ll write a song about you. Don’t stand near her.’ First of all, that’s not how it works,” she said. “Second of all, find me a time when they say that about a male artist: ‘Be careful, girl, he’ll use his experience with you to get — God forbid — inspiration to make art.’”