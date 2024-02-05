Can’t Hold Her Down! Christina Aguilera Presents at the 2024 Grammys in a Gorgeous Blue Gown

Xtina has graced the Grammys!

Christina Aguilera, a five-time winner and 21-time nominee, stunned while presenting the Grammy to Karol G for Best Música Urbana Album.

The “Lady Marmalade” singer rocked a powder blue gown that showed off her trim figure, and kept her long locks down in a straight ‘do. Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Lionel Richie and Mark Ronson are also set to present during music’s biggest night.

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see details of the pop superstar’s Grammys 2024 outfit.