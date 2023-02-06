Taylor Swift responded to yelling photographers in a rare clap back while on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Just give us a second, we’re not gonna rush you,” the songstress, 33, told photographers in between posing for photos on Sunday, February 5. “It’s all gonna be fine, You got it, we’re good.”

The “Lover” artist, who wore a stunning blue two-piece outfit, decided to defend her publicist after photographers yelled at her to get out of their shot.

Skipping the 2021 show last year, Taylor’s appearance at the prestigious award ceremony follows the success of her single “Carolina,” which was featured in the film adaption of the book, Where the Crawdads Sing. The song is up for the Best Song Written for Visual Media award.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Taylor told fans in an Instagram caption from March 2022, announcing the tune. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

The “I Knew You Were Trouble” artist explained that she sought to create a “haunting and ethereal” song to “match this mesmerizing story.” The track was released months later, ahead of the movie’s July 2022 premiere.

“About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally,” Taylor captioned a social media post about the song following its June release. “The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness … and the world’s betrayal of it.”

The Pennsylvania native, who is already the recipient of 11 Grammy awards, is nominated for four awards at the 2023 awards ceremony. Taylor’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)” is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video, while “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version, From The Vault)” is up for Best Country Song.