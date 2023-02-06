Superstars! See the Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards: Photos

The celebs in attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards did not disappoint with their fashion choices.

Ahead of the awards show on Sunday, February 5, many of the night’s nominees, performers and presenters posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

Beyoncé scored the most nominations of the night, earning nods in nine categories. As of the 2023 ceremony, the “Single Ladies” singer is tied with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artists of all time. The have both earned an impressive 88 nominations throughout their careers.

Other notable musicians that earned several nominations at the 2023 awards show include Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Future and The-Dream.

While Trevor Noah is returning as host for the third year in a row, the night’s performers include Brandi, Mary, Harry, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Steve Lacey, Kim Petras and Sam Smith. While most of the acts will be taking the stage solo, Kim and Sam will join forces to perform their collaboration “Unholy.”

Before returning as host, Trevor joked that the gig is a “cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there.”

“I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time,” he told Billboard. “What many people don’t realize is how much work goes into the performances. Getting every single key right, every lighting cue perfect, choreographing all the moves between the cameras and the artists. You don’t truly appreciate it until you get behind the scenes, and I think that’s what makes me enjoy the show even more.”

The South Africa native also teased what fans can expect ahead of the ceremony.

“The show is experiencing itself live; we don’t know what anyone will say when they accept an award,” Trevor told the outlet. “We don’t know what anybody might do before or after their performance, so what’s great is to be able to respond to that. I don’t ever want the show to feel like every single element of it is completely scripted, because it isn’t. But at the same time, it’s all planned.”

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable looks for the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet.