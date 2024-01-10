Eye patches are the icing on the cake of any skincare routine. They come in handy right before bed and work just as well when you need a refresh throughout the day. They’re super compact, so you can easily store them when you’re on the go. Plus, they’re formulated with helpful ingredients to combat a slew of skincare woes. Notice swelling and redness? Luxurious gold eye masks help reduce dark circles and puffiness. Looking like you just rolled out of bed? Caffeine-enriched under-eye patches brighten and hydrate.

“Think Later” singer Tate McRae is a huge fan of under-eye patches. She recently shared her beauty must-haves during an appearance in Vogue‘s popular YouTube franchise Beauty Secrets. We always enjoy seeing what stars like to use, and the 20-year-old revealed she relies on Patchology’s Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels. “Usually, before I go on set for music videos, I’ll put these on so I don’t look dead,” she joked.

Interested in learning more about these refreshing patches? Scroll ahead for the skincare scoop!

Get the Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

These pretty pink gels aren’t your average under-eye pick-me-up. Formulated with antioxidants, including resveratrol and strawberry extract, these hydrating beauty essentials protect from environmental stressors. They’re also enriched with hyaluronic acid for an additional boost of hydration. Patchology is known for their gentle products, and reviewers agree that these exceed expectations! One even describes them as a “cup of coffee for your eyes.” Um, sold!

For optimal results, place a gel under each eye and relax for up to five minutes. Remove the gels and rub any leftover product into the under-eye area. Looking for a cheat code? Toss the gels in the fridge before use. You’ll thank us later for the refreshing sensation that feels like you’re at a fancy spa!

Along with soothing inflammation and delivering hydration, these gels also reduce dark circles. According to Patchology, buyers may notice fading dark circles in puffiness up between two to four days of consistent use. After nearly a week of use, some customers note a decrease in the appearance of fine lines.

You never know when you’ll need a refresh. Shop these Tate McRae-approved eye gels and be prepared to be wowed!

