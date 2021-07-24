She’s coming in hot! Tana Mongeau officially launched her “Cancelled” podcast on Monday, July 26, and she’s about to tell all.

The YouTube star, 23, teamed up with her manager, David Weintraub, and The Paragon Collective to produce the show, which was a long time coming. Mongeau’s following of over 35 million on social media requested that the internet personality start a podcast for years, now their dreams are coming true!

“Cancelled” is a totally unfiltered show set to feature intimate conversations with guests, and no topics are off limits! Mongeau will share her feelings on various pop culture stories, the latest trends and announce all her upcoming projects.

“We live in an era where anyone can be cancelled at anytime for the slightest public or private mistakes,” Mongeau said in a statement. “Believe me, I have been canceled a few times, so it’s only fitting that I call my show ‘Cancelled’ I am so excited to finally be the host, as I have been the guest of hundreds of podcasts. I decided to finally do this show because I want to give the audience a new insight as to what I am about, how I feel about breaking news and giving you an unfiltered insight into my world.”

The influencer will be recording the first batch of groundbreaking episodes in a state-of-the-art studio located in West Hollywood. "Cancelled" is a unique podcast that is set to have revolving hosts and numerous guest, thanks to Mongeau's relationships with celebrities and social media stars. "Tana is a social media icon, and after reviewing many different offers and ideas to do a show, we decided to self produce the 'Cancelled' podcast ourselves so that we can control the topics, the guests and the creative," Weintraub said in a statement. "This is truly a show where we will break the internet with subject matter and a whole new approach to how social media influences pop culture. Tana's show will be fun, loud and completely wild. It's just her time to speak her truths and let the world know what she is really about." As fans know, this isn't the first time Mongeau and Weintraub have collaborated! In April, the duo, along with Tara Electra, launched the Tana's Angels Agency influencer management division of the Unruly Agency with to guide others who want to find success in the social media industry and to monetize their digital platforms.