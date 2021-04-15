Splitsville! YouTube’s biggest stars — like Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul, Jeffree Star and more — have experienced public breakups throughout their time as internet stars. When influencers with millions of followers and their significant others call it quits, more often than not, a tear-filled breakup video is uploaded to the video-sharing site.

Makeup mogul Jeffree, for one, announced his split from longtime love Nathan Schwandt in a 17-minute video uploaded in January 2020. Throughout the video, titled “We Broke Up,” the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder got candid about their breakup after five years together and assured fans that there was no bad blood between him and his ex.

“Me and Nathan will be friends forever, I will always have love for him,” the beauty guru explained at the time. “Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life.”

The former flames first met on Instagram in 2014 and talked for a few months before making it official. Throughout their time together, Nathan became a regular fixture on Jeffree’s social media and was even featured in several YouTube videos, including one titled “Surprising My Boyfriend With His Dream Car!!” nearly a month before they broke up. When discussing their split online, the vlogger told fans: “This isn’t an internet fight. This isn’t drama, this isn’t tea, this is my real life and me and my soulmate are really going through it.”

Tana and Jake also had a pretty public and whirlwind relationship, but instead of uploading a YouTube video to announce their split, the now-exes posted to Instagram. “OK, I don’t really know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f–k,” Tana wrote at the time. “I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives.”

News first broke that the mega-stars were dating in April 2019, and months later, Jake proposed on Tana’s 21st birthday in July of that same year. “Tana, you’re awesome. And like actually awesome as f–k. I’ve really loved getting to know you, hanging with you and stirring up the internet over the past couple months,” the controversial star said in a vlog at the time. “This video is dedicated to you and your beautiful smile. And also to us becoming husband and wife.”

Although they didn’t legally tie the knot — which Tana confirmed during an interview in December 2020 — they did have a massive Las Vegas ceremony weeks after getting engaged, which was livestreamed for fans. While attending the party, Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, told In Touch exclusively he gave their relationship “a month.” The internet-famous duo actually ended up lasting a few months and announced their breakup in January 2020.

“As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” Jake added in his breakup post. I wouldn’t change anything that happened … We’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives and see what the future holds.”

