No regrets. Tamar Braxton is at odds with the rest of her family after they opened up about her attempted suicide in the new season of Braxton Family Values. However, Trina and Towanda Braxton exclusively told In Touch that they have no guilt regarding their comments on the show.

“Those are personal feelings,” Towanda said. “I don’t think that anyone should be muted about their feelings and how they feel about things … because it’s important for everyone to see that it has affected us in a certain way, as well. Medically speaking, a lot of doctors will tell you that it’s OK for the family members and the loved ones to express how it made them feel because maybe the victim can see how it affects everyone around them.”

The first look released for season 7 of Braxton Family Values features the family talking about their feelings regarding Tamar’s attempted suicide, which reportedly took place on July 16. Upon seeing the teaser, Tamar took to Instagram to slam We tv.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer … F—k [We tv] and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings,” she wrote in a since deleted post. ” … at some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️ and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW!!!!” Following the post accusing her family and the network of exploiting her pain, Tamar unfollowed all of her sisters from Instagram. Despite her anger, both Trina and Towanda are confident they’ll be able to work things out as a family. 'Life After Lockup' Promises Plenty of Drama: Meet the Season 2 Cast

“I believe we will always reach resolve because at the end of the day, we are a family and we love each other,” Trina said. “The most difficult part for us for doing this show is that we are family. When the cameras stop rolling, our life continues and whatever happens throughout the course of the show, we still have to take home with us because these are real issues for us. We are a real family.”

“We can’t just go home and forget about it until the next time we see each other again,” she continued. “We have to go through the healing and have conversations with each other and have several days of not talking to each other because we’re angry, or several weeks. At the end of the day, for us, it’s always about reaching resolve because we love each other.”

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).