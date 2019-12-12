Fun festivities! Suri Cruise is thrilled to hang out with Katie Holmes’ brood in just a few short weeks, a source told In Touch exclusively. “Suri is very excited about Christmas. While she doesn’t see her dad, Tom Cruise, or his family, she gets a lot of love from Katie’s side of the family,” the insider explained. Despite having a small family, it seems like the 13-year-old will be doted on while she is away. “Just because Katie’s a single mom, there’s no lack of big, joyful family gatherings,” the source added. “She has positive father figures and strong women in her family, who she looks forward to spending time with.”

Clearly, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, and the teenager have quite a close bond. The two are frequently spotted in New York City together, and they always look like they are having the best time. In fact, the brunette beauty described her strong connection with her daughter. “I was happy to become a mom in her 20s,” Katie told Elle U.K. in an interview published on November 4. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

Since the Mission Impossible actor, 57, isn’t around to see Suri grow up, she lives with her mama in the Big Apple. “I have a lot of pictures. I like vintage art from flea markets,” the Logan Lucky actress described her humble abode. “Because we’re in New York, I want our apartment to be very cozy and soft — the city around us is so intense and hard. So, that’s our style. And a lot of colors.”

These days, the Ohio native has been keeping busy ever since she split from her boyfriend of six years, Jamie Foxx, in August. They had been arguing “nonstop over his partying,” a source told In Touch at the time. However, it seems like it was all for the best as she wants to surround herself with her loved ones. “Her main focus is raising Suri, whom she’s so proud of,” a second insider told In Touch exclusively. “Being a mom, and an actress is enough for her right now.”

Another insider added, “Katie’s stronger than everyone thinks. She might miss certain things about Jamie, but she’s not sitting at home alone, crying by the Christmas tree. Don’t worry about Katie, she’s doing just fine.”

Sounds like Katie and Suri will be having a merry old time together!