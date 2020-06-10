Working through it. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J (real name: Steven Aaron Jordan) confirmed he and his wife, Faith Evans, are still together following her domestic violence arrest in May.

In a new June 10 interview, the VH1 alum set the record straight about their relationship and said they are determined to overcome this obstacle and grow even stronger as a couple.

“That’s my wife and I love her! I’m not going anywhere!” he told The Shade Room in response to the swirling split rumors. “God’s got us,” the 48-year-old added.

In May, Evans, 47, was arrested for allegedly attacking the music producer after cops got called to their Los Angeles-based home. The “Love Like This Before” performer was booked for felony domestic violence, but was released within hours of her arrest on bond, according to TMZ.

Since then, Jordan further shut down breakup speculation with a sentimental message gushing over his wife while celebrating her birthday. “Today a true queen was born and I’m grateful to be your friend and your husband. You are a gem and I appreciate you and love you for allowing me to see what love truly is,” he wrote on June 9.

In the clip, Evans waved to the camera while they kissed and listened to music in the background. “You look beautiful,” he told his leading lady. “All mine,” he proudly added as she smiled. The songstress replied with several heart emojis.

The dynamic duo has a lot of history together and it appears they are willing to do whatever it takes to make their romance work. Evans and Jordan first crossed paths in the 1990s and reconnected in 2017, shortly after he and his ex Joseline Hernandez, 33, went their separate ways.

The couple later tied the knot in 2018, exchanging their vows in Las Vegas. Shortly after, he debuted a new face tattoo in honor of his bride.

In his latest update, the television personality confirmed the joint album they are working on is “nearly complete,” and is expected to drop in September.

Despite the drama along the way, it seems they are sticking by each other’s sides.