Filmmaker Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Mikaela Spielberg was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, February 29, In Touch can confirm. The 23-year-old, who recently announced her new career in the adult film industry, is currently on a 12-hour hold at the Hill Detention Center for domestic violence, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Radar Online was the first to report the news.

Mikaela was booked at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and she won’t be eligible for release until the 12-hour hold is over. While the details of the domestic incident that led to her arrest are not immediately clear, Page Six previously reported that she lives in Nashville with her fiancé, Chuck Pankow.

The news of Mikaela’s arrest comes just one week after she announced her new career in porn. “I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul,” she told The Sun in an interview on February 19, shortly after making her big reveal.

She briefly mentioned Chuck, 47, and explained she would not have sex with another person on camera during her career out of respect for him. “And the reason I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other,” she added.

Describing herself as a “sexual creature,” Mikaela went on to explain that her adoptive parents — Steven and his wife, Kate Capshaw — were “intrigued” but “not upset” after she announced the news to them via FaceTime.

But insiders close to the Spielberg family exclusively told In Touch they are “very worried” about Mikaela’s new career path. “Mikaela’s parents have reached out to make sure she’s mentally well and to offer her any assistance she may need, but she’s not interested. She has pushed family members away to take on this career,” the insider told In Touch. “Most of her brothers and sisters have also tried reaching out and she is telling them she is OK and knows what she’s doing.”