Cause for concern? Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg said she feels “empowered” by her new adult film career, but her family is still “very worried” about her becoming a porn star, a source tells In Touch exclusively. The 23-year-old “has always tried to pull away” from the brood and “pave her own path,” but this venture has some of her loved ones feeling anxious.

“Mikaela’s parents have reached out to make sure she’s mentally well and to offer her any assistance she may need, but she’s not interested. She has pushed family members away to take on this career,” the insider tells In Touch. “Most of her brothers and sisters have also tried reaching out and she is telling them she is OK and knows what she’s doing.”

Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

During her tell-all interview with The Sun on February 19, Mikaela revealed that she first shared the news with her father and mother, Kate Capshaw, over FaceTime. “My safety has always been a No. 1 priority for them,” she said about their reactions, claiming they were more “intrigued” by her decision than “upset.”

The self-described “plus size pixie” — who was adopted by the director and his wife as an infant — explained how she was tired of “not being able to capitalize on [her] body.”

The Nashville-based beauty even said traditional work “wasn’t satisfying” her soul. Mikaela has already started self-producing “solo” X-rated videos and in the future, she would like to land a job as an exotic dancer once she gets her sex worker license.

Courtesy of Mikaela Spielberg/Instagram

Mikaela is currently engaged to Chuck Pankow, 47, and he had to come to terms with her new job as well. “It took him a long time to come around to it because obviously in the south there’s so much shame around that still,” she told the outlet. Mikaela also clarified that she won’t be having sex with anyone else on camera out of respect for her fiancé.

Shortly after she opened up about her new career choice, Mikaela put her Instagram page on private. A few days later, she put her account back on public.

The acclaimed filmmaker’s daughter has since spoken out and assured everyone she’s confident with her decision. “For the first time in my life I’ll be able to pay my own bills and secure my own freedom,” Mikaela wrote on February 20. “I’m going to spend my day taking excellent care of myself.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin