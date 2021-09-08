Steve Burns, best known for being the lovable host of Blue’s Clues, shared a heartwarming message for fans in a new video while celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary. The former Nick Jr. star explained why he abruptly left the popular series in 2002 and revealed what he has been up to in the years after his exit.

What Did Steve Burns Say in His Video Message?

“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” Burns said in a video posted via Twitter on September 7, 2021, reflecting on his departure. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother, Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus, and I left, and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Great. Because I [realized] that was kind of abrupt.”

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

Burns said that he made the tough decision to pursue his own goals and attend college, revealing that school “was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time.” In the end, the star said it was worth it because he now is “doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

“I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you,” he sweetly reminisced to fans. “Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

What Is His Net Worth?

Blue’s Clues was not only fun to watch, but it was also critically acclaimed after becoming the highest-rated show for preschoolers. It was also the longest-running Nick Jr. series until Dora the Explorer topped its record in 2011, so where did that leave Burns? Quite well off considering he was on the show for six years and appeared in more than 100 episodes, in addition to his other accomplishments.

Burns is now worth an estimated $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After leaving the show, he dropped an album and also landed some acting roles. His hosting gig and subsequent projects helped him earn extra cash on the side.

Suzanne Mapes/AP/Shutterstock

Does Steve Burns Have an Instagram?

Burns has a public Instagram with more than 150,000 followers, whom he updates every so often. The performer last shared a GIF to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blues Clues on September 8, 2021, garnering several nostalgic responses from fans. When he’s not sharing TV-related content, the Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native posts photos captured during his travels and of his adorable dog.