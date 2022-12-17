Heartbreaking loss. Days after unexpectedly taking his own life, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom, Connie Boss Alexander, broke her silence regarding her son’s tragic death.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Asking friends, family and followers alike to keep her and Boss’ family “in prayer,” Alexander concluded her tribute with a devastating statement. “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote.

Boss – who was best known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and for his long-standing role as a contestant, performer and judge on So You Think You Can Dance – died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday, December 13. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, informed the Los Angeles Police Department that the popular choreographer had left their Encino, California, home without his car, adding that such behavior was out of character. Shortly after, paramedics were called to the Oak Tree Inn where Boss was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, December 14, In Touch confirmed the news, exclusively speaking to the manager of the hotel who revealed that Boss was behaving normally at the time. According to multiple reports, a suicide note was left in the room.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband, Stephen, has left us,” Holker, 34, said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, who met her late husband on the show, continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss and Holker shared two children together, Maddox and Zaia. The late dancer was also a stepfather to Holker’s eldest daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.