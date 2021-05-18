Branded ContentStep Up Your Nail Game With a Soft Summer Ombre Mani
This soft and pretty summer ombre mani, created by Hannah Lee @hannaroxitis, is seriously easy to create at home.
THE TECHNIQUE:
1. Apply a grey base color to all nails.
2. Border each nail with clear tape.
3. Apply a thin stripe of nail polish onto a makeup sponge in this color order; grey, pink, dark pink, grey.
4. Dab color onto each nail to create the ombre ect.
5. Apply topcoat.
6. Remove tape and clean up skin with acetone and a cotton swab.
THE TOOLS:
All of the essentials to nail this look are found in Japonesque’s Essential Manicure & Pedicure Kit. Just $13.49 and available at RiteAid stores nationwide or on RiteAid.com
.
1. Cuticle Nipper: Hand-sharpened blades meticulously removes cuticles and hangnails.
2. Nail Tool: Gently pushes back cuticles and cleans under nails.
3. Cuticle Scissor: Hand-sharpened blades curve away from skin to safely trim cuticles.
4. Fingernail and Toenail Clipper: Features curved blades that contour to the nail’s free edge.
5. Salon Board: Medium grit, padded surface shapes nails to a smooth even finish.
