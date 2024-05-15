Stars Reveal Their Worst Onscreen Kisses: Kate Hudson, Liam Hemsworth and More Spill the Tea

Kissing other movie stars isn’t always as glamorous as it seems! Over the years, several celebrities have spoken out about onscreen kisses that were less than desirable.

From Emily Blunt calling out former costars who made her feel like “throwing up” to Liam Hemsworth joking about Jennifer Lawrence’s bad breath, these stars have all spilled the tea on their worst television and movie smooches.