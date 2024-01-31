Sofia Richie Is Going to Be a Mom! See Her Baby Bump and Pregnancy Photos With Baby No. 1

She’s bumping along! Sofia Richie is pregnant with her first baby with husband Elliot Grainge, and her maternity style and pregnancy photos are already out of this world.

Lionel Richie’s daughter was six months along already when she and Elliot confirmed her pregnancy during a January 2024 interview with Vogue, revealing that they are expecting a little girl. The model went to a number of lengths to keep her baby news behind closed doors, but told Vogue that she was full of “ideas” related to maternity outfits.

“I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.” she said.

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Sofia’s baby bump!