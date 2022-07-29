Sponsored content with TMB Beauty

If you were in Vegas recently, you might have run into seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, entrepreneur, television executive and Hollywood actress Toni Braxton. No, she wasn’t in town for the casino noise and 24-hour party scene, but rather for Cosmoprof — the beauty business’ hob-nobbing, platform building, trade show.

It seems Toni – in addition to her career of being a R&B legend who has sold over 70M records worldwide — has started a new journey and found fresh success in beauty with her new luxury bodycare line, Nude Sugar. Since we have always been a little distracted by her youthful skin, we took notes.

Entrepreneur & Beauty Founder, Toni Braxton on the Nude Sugar line

The Reason for Nude Sugar (The Back Story)

Years ago, I was diagnosed with lupus, and the doctors told me I would never be able to perform again. Lupus made things more challenging. It affected everything I did — from exercising, performing, to even what I could put on my skin. This made me start thinking — I wanted to create a skincare line for people with bodies and skin types like myself. Your skin is the largest organ in your body. You must be careful about what you put on it.

She Swears by Nude Sugar

It’s a luxury body line and what I love most about it is that I created it from scratch. This isn’t something that someone came to me and said, “Oh would you put your name on it?” No, this is something I worked on for two years.

Basic Is Good. But Nude Sugar, Well It’s Better

I love the basic stuff that you can get from the drug store. But for me, having my skin type, it tends to be dry and sometimes it gets oily. I can never gauge it. I wanted to do something that would make my skin luscious and feel good. I wanted something thick and nourishing for my skin.

I’m going to be honest. I really wanted to work on my booty skin because the tone wasn’t as even as the rest of my body, so I came up with the Luminous Splendor and the Sugar Plum Elixir Body Serum. Those two together will have it looking right. I’m proud of mine.” —Toni Braxton

The whole Nude Sugar line makes you look like you have enviable genetics. Here are three of our favorites.

Refined Sugar Body Mist

This all-over body mist features Nude Sugar’s signature scent of Peruvian lime, orange blossoms, creamy vanilla, tonka milk, honeyed musk & golden amber. $28

Sugar Plum Elixir Restore & Renew Body Serum

Moisturize, restore, and renew skin while brightening. $35

Luminous Splendor

We love this product as it helps improves skin’s texture and addresses discoloration, hydrates, soothes redness and leaves the skin feeling beyond soft. Jar, $45; Travel Size, $18

Toni Braxton’s new (and first) luxury signature fragrance, Breathe, is a Floral Fruity fragrance that has this magical way of making one feel mysteriously ultra-glam, super feminine and a bit of a mega-star. Available on HSN.com.