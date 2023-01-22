Looking good! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans a rare update on her and Kody Brown’s son Gabriel Brown.

“Gabe decided it was time for a haircut,” Janelle, 53, shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 22. “He had enough [hair] to donate it to charity. I like his new fresh look.

Along with her loving comments, the TLC star shared a video of her son’s transformation, showing his hair go from wavy curls down his back to a drastically shorter, polished style. Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise of his clean cut look and excitement over seeing Gabe, who has become a fan favorite among Sister Wives viewers.

“Gabe’s always been my favorite. Don’t tell the others,” one Instagram user commented. “I love his kind heart and I love his short hair,” another exclaimed, while yet another fan added, “What a gem this boy is. He looks really good with short hair. Good job!”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Gabriel, 22, has been in the spotlight in recent months as his ongoing feud with the polygamous patriarch played out on the family’s reality series. He ultimately cut ties with his father, 54, after Kody forgot his son’s 21st birthday.

“In January, I got COVID. I didn’t even have a fever, I just lost my smell,” Gabe said in a confessional during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives. “October rolls around, specifically October 11, my birthday, and Dad calls me. We had a small discussion about how bad my COVID was.”

A heartbroken Gabriel continued, before breaking down in tears, “I shouldn’t have done this but I did anyway — I didn’t remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn’t. And so to him it was just a phone call, just asking me about COVID.”

Gabe went on to say that Kody reached out to try to apologize later that day, but the damage had already been done.

“That’s the last time I ever talked to my dad,” he said of the moment.

Despite ending his relationship with his father, Gabriel remains close to his mom and siblings. In Touch broke the news that Kody and Janelle ended their marriage after more than 30 years together in December 2022.