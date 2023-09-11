Sister Wives star Robyn Brown admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown changed following his splits from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

“It’s been hard on our relationship,” Robyn, 44, told People in an interview published on Monday, September 11. “It’s been really hard on our relationship because I think when you’re going through a divorce, you start questioning yourself.”

She added that Kody, 54, has been “pushing [her] away” amid the changes in their plural family.

“For him, he’s straight, so he questions the opposite sex,” Robyn explained. “So it’s this kind of huge upheaval in the way that you think about yourself and others.”

The TLC personality went on to admit that Kody sabotaged their marriage by “looking at [her] sideways, because I am a woman.” She added that he rationalized his behavior because “there’s women in his life that he’s struggling with.”

“I think he is starting to do better,” Robyn continued. “But it’s been a couple of years of this and then picking fights and then just acting like he’s … almost like he’s stressed out that I’ll leave him too or something.”

Despite their problems, Robyn insisted that she’s “not going anywhere” and they’re “sticking this out.” However, she admitted that it’s been “really hard to help him to realize and remember what [their] relationship is.”

While reflecting on Kody’s splits from Christine, 51, Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52, Robyn said she doesn’t “think anybody should be married while they’re going through a divorce.”

“Anybody who’s gone through a divorce knows that it brings out the worst in you and sides of somebody that you didn’t know existed, type of a thing,” the reality star continued. “I always look at divorce as the opposite of all of the effort and the beauty and the wonder and the happiness of marriage. It’s like the opposite of that and it’s been very difficult.”

Kody legally married Robyn in 2014 in order to adopt her children Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Jessop. The couple went on to welcome son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She is his last wife to remain in a relationship with him. The Brown family drama began when Christine announced she ended her relationship with Kody in November 2021. Just over one year later, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle and Kody called it quits in December 2022. One week later, Meri hinted that she and the father of 18 split during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One.

The former later confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they wrote via Instagram in January.

Kody and Meri added that they were “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” the statement concluded.